Sky News Arabia correspondent reported that the attack was carried out with a missile and hit a football field.

The Israeli Magen David Adom medical service revealed that 10 people were killed and 30 others were injured, including critical cases.

Our correspondent explained that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is receiving updates and holding consultations regarding the incident. He also held Israeli Defense Minister holds security consultations with army and security chiefs.

The Israeli army announced that it had detected about 40 shells from Lebanon towards northern Israel in three batches, which resulted in casualties in Majdal Shams, vowing a “very strong response.”

For his part, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that “Hezbollah crossed the red line,” noting that “the response will be based on that.”

In contrast, Hezbollah denied responsibility for the strike on Majdal Shams, and said in a statement that it “categorically denies the allegations made by some enemy media outlets and various media platforms about targeting Majdal Shams,” stressing that it has absolutely nothing to do with the incident.

Israeli sources reported that the US administration asked Israel to respond “balanced.”

Later, Netanyahu’s office announced that “immediately upon learning of the disaster, the prime minister instructed to expedite his return to Israel as soon as possible,” where he is currently in the United States.