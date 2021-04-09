A person was killed and five others were wounded, including four seriously, by armed bullets that opened fire Thursday inside a furniture store in the city of Brian, according to the police of the city, located in the state of Texas, USA.

Brian city police, located between Houston and Dallas, said in a tweet on Twitter that the shooter had been arrested as a “store employee”, without immediately clearing his motives.

On his part, Jason James, a police spokesman, told reporters that “around 2:30 in the afternoon, you reported that there had been shooting (…) The police found many victims at the site.”

He explained that the shooting resulted in one dead and five wounded, including four seriously wounded, and they were all taken to hospital.

This new incident comes hours after US President Joe Biden gave a speech at the White House, in which he unveiled measures aimed at curbing the spread of firearms in the United States, where successive governments have failed to stop the repeated shooting incidents.