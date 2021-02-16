The Ministry of the Interior of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq announced that there were wounded by launching a number of missiles at the city of Erbil on Monday.

The ministry stated in a statement: “A number of rockets were launched towards the city of Erbil and its environs, where they fell on several sites, and according to preliminary information, there are a number of wounded.”

The statement indicated that “the concerned authorities are still continuing to follow up and investigate in this regard.”