Pakistani police announced that a passenger bus in southern Pakistan overturned due to excessive speed today, Thursday, killing 14 people and wounding dozens of others.

Police official Nadim Ahmed said that the bus was heading to the northwestern city of Peshawar from the southern city of Karachi when the accident occurred in the town of Sukhar.

Ahmed reported that more than 30 people were injured in the accident and are receiving treatment in the town’s hospitals.

A medic at the largest hospital in Sukkur told the Pakistan’s Dunia News station, “The death toll is likely to rise, given that many of the wounded are in critical condition.”

Bad roads, poor vehicle maintenance and ignoring traffic laws cause many accidents in Pakistan every year and kill thousands, according to government statistics.