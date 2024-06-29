Seven people, including two children, were killed and at least 10 others wounded on Saturday in an attack on the town of Vilnyansk outside the southeastern city of Zaporizhia, the governor of Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region said.

“Today the enemy carried out another horrific terrorist act against the civilian population,” Ivan Fedorov added in a video clip on Telegram.

Fedorov said the attack took place “in the middle of the day, a holiday, in the city centre where people went out to relax and there were no military targets.”

He said the attack also caused damage to infrastructure, a store, and a residential building.