On Tuesday, official Iraqi sources announced that at least five people were killed and 40 injured when a fuel tank belonging to a bakery exploded in the city of Dohuk, in the northern Kurdistan region, in a new tragedy that reveals the extent of the crumbling infrastructure and neglect of safety standards in Iraq.

And the Kurdistan region authorities announced after the accident that they would prevent the use of liquid gas for domestic purposes, after “explosions occurred in several areas.”

The explosion occurred late Monday night.

“The explosion killed five people, an officer, the deputy director of the Civil Defense Police, two policemen, a student, and a bakery worker, and injured about forty,” the governor of Dohuk, Ali Tatar, told AFP.

The explosion occurred as a result of a gas leak from a tank installed on the roof of the building housing students, according to the governor.

It is the second tragedy to hit the Kurdistan region in less than a week.