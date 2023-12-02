Dead and two injured in Paris after stabbing, suspected perpetrator is known as a radical Islamist

One person has been killed in a knife attack in Paris. Two people were also injured in the stabbing, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on X. The victims are tourists. The suspected perpetrator is known as a radical Islamist and was arrested shortly after the attack.

French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne says on X that it is a terrorist attack. “We will never give in to terrorism. Never,” said the Prime Minister.

The attack took place around 7 p.m., near the Eiffel Tower. According to Darmanin, the fatal victim has German nationality. The suspected perpetrator shouted “Alahu akbar” (God is great) during the attack and was shortly afterwards “courageously” overpowered by officers, according to the minister.

The suspect is a 26-year-old Frenchman and was sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 for preparing an attack. He was also on the terrorist list of the French security services and was being treated for psychiatric disorders.

A police source told the AFP news agency that the suspected perpetrator stated that he could not tolerate the killing of Muslims in Gaza and Afghanistan. According to him, France in particular is complicit in the war in Gaza, Minister Darmanin reports.