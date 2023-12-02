UPDATEA 26-year-old man known as a radicalized Islamist attacked unsuspecting walkers with a knife and a hammer in Paris on Saturday evening, not far from the Eiffel Tower. He stabbed one person to death and injured two others. The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecution (Pnat) has opened an investigation.
