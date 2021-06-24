OfKai Hartwig shut down

A severe storm afflicts the Czech Republic. Apparently there are deaths to complain about, and hundreds of people are said to have been injured.

Prague – A violent storm left a trail of devastation in the south-east of the Czech Republic on Thursday evening. A tornado is said to have struck the region.

Czech Republic: Tornado kills and injures numerous people

After an initial assessment of the situation, the local fire brigade reckoned that up to 150 people would have been injured by the cyclone. Austrian media even spoke of several deaths as a result of the storm.

The tornado is said to have covered entire roofs in several villages, windows were destroyed and cars were thrown around like paper planes. The Czech TV station CT reported on Thursday evening.

In addition, several buses overturned in the stormy storm in South Moravia. According to the Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, all available emergency services have been relocated to the region affected by the tornado. Rescue teams with dogs also made their way to the unfortunate region. You should look for people buried in destroyed buildings.

There were also violent thunderstorms in neighboring Bavaria on Thursday evening.

Tornado in the Czech Republic: Severe devastation – Austria sends rescue workers

The CTK agency learned from the deputy mayor of the village of Hrusky that the storm had razed half the place to the ground. Reports circulated on social media that hailstones the size of tennis balls fell from the sky in Breclav and Hodonin counties.

The tornado also paralyzed traffic in some parts of the country. The D2 motorway from Brno to Breclav became impassable. There high-voltage lines had crashed onto the roadway.

A neighboring country supported the Czech Republic * with rescue workers. Austria sent two helicopters, and Slovakia also offered to help. (kh) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA