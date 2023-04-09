Al-Masmoudi added that the Coast Guard forces rescued 53 others off Sfax in the south of the country, including two in critical condition, confirming that four bodies had been found.

Over the past weeks, dozens have died in repeated drowning accidents off the Tunisian coast.

On Friday, the National Guard said more than 14,000 migrants, mostly from Africa, were intercepted or rescued in the first three months of this year while trying to cross into Europe, five times the numbers recorded in the same period last year.

Italian warning

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday that Europe may face the risk of a huge wave of migrants reaching its shores from North Africa if financial stability is not guaranteed in Tunisia.

Meloni called on the International Monetary Fund and other countries to help Tunisia quickly to avoid its collapse.

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs Nabil Ammar, Tunisia needs funds and equipment to better protect its borders.

Tunisia has received equipment from Italy in the past years, but Ammar said it was old and insufficient.