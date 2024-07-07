Heavy rains in Nepal have triggered landslides and flash floods, killing at least 11 people in 36 hours and closing major highways, officials said on Sunday.

Eight people are still missing, either swept away by floods or buried in landslides, while 12 are injured and require hospital treatment, the police spokesman said.

In the hilly capital, Kathmandu, several rivers burst their banks, flooding roads and many homes.

At least 50 people have been killed across Nepal by landslides, floods and lightning since mid-June when the annual monsoon rains began.

Hundreds of people die each year in landslides and flash floods that frequently occur in mountainous Nepal during the monsoon season, which typically begins in mid-June and lasts until mid-September.