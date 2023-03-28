At least seven people have been killed in a landslide in the Ecuadorian Andes region. Also, 23 people were injured and 62 people are still missing. The disaster relief services have announced this, the AP and Reuters news agencies reported on Tuesday.

The natural disaster was caused by heavy rainfall, which has recently hit several regions in the Latin American country. Many roads, bridges and other infrastructure have already been damaged or even destroyed by the rain. An earthquake in the south of the country killed at least fourteen people two weeks ago. Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso earlier this month declared a state of emergency in the hardest-hit regions.

In total, more than five hundred people and 163 houses were affected by the disaster. One stadium was completely covered in mud, another event complex collapsed. Firefighters from surrounding provinces have traveled to the affected area.

Transport Minister Dario Herrera spoke of “a terrible tragedy”. He said the first priority is to evacuate and care for those affected.