Vast areas of central and eastern Europe are on high alert, with heavy rains falling across large parts of the region for the third day in a row, threatening the worst flooding in decades.

Four people were reported killed in Romania during severe flooding, but no others have been found. More than 200 firefighters have been deployed to help with the evacuation, Bloomberg News reported Saturday.

Romanian Interior Minister Catalin Predoiu said about 5,000 families were affected by the floods in seven counties, 160 people were evacuated and about 100 others were rescued.

Meteorologists warn of heavy rain across central Europe, with water levels expected to reach 500 millimeters in some areas.