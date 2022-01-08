At least five people have been killed and another nine seriously injured in the collapse of a rock wall along a large reservoir in Brazil, the local fire service said. Divers are still looking for 20 tourists and day trippers who have been reported missing. The victims were in boats that passed under a cliff and were buried by the falling rock. People were also injured by the meters high waves that caused the collapse of the rock wall.

