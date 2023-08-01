The source stated that the heavy rains that fall on the capital, Beijing, have claimed the lives of 11 people as of 6:00 am on Tuesday local time (22:00 GMT yesterday, Monday).

He added that 27 other people are missing.

On Monday, Beijing authorities issued the highest level of flood alert.

Large parts of the capital’s suburbs “are at risk of landslides, landslides and mudslides”, according to a notice issued by the authorities, with a red level flood alert.

Heavy rains were caused by Typhoon Doxuri, which left at least six dead in the Philippines.

The tropical storm has befallen northern China since Friday, after the typhoon’s strength subsided.

The Beijing Meteorological Service reported that 170.9 millimeters of water rained down on the capital in the 40 hours between Saturday evening and Monday morning, roughly equal to the average precipitation for the entire month of July.