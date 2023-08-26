Home page politics

President Zelenskyy is putting pressure on the delivery of fighter jets. Dozens of people are said to have died in attacks on Crimea.

Ukrainian drone strikes on the Crimea : Dozens dead and injured

on the : Dozens dead and injured fighter jets from the Type F-16 : President Volodymyr Zelenskyj is stepping up the pace

from the : President Volodymyr Zelenskyj is stepping up the pace The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russiathe Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on the losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Update from August 26, 9:30 a.m.: The Russian air defense shot down another drone over Moscow early on Saturday morning, as Mayor Sergey Sobyanin noted. According to the news agency TASS The three major Moscow airports Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo temporarily suspended their operations on Friday due to Ukrainian drone attacks.

F-16 fighter jets for the Ukraine war: Zelenskyj puts the pressure on

KIEV – The Ukrainian government is rushing to use the promised F-16 fighter jets against the aggressor Russia as soon as possible. “Our goal is to get closer to when the F-16s will help us keep the Russian terrorists out. As soon as possible,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Friday evening on Platform X, formerly Twitter. In addition to the Netherlands and Denmark, Norway has also pledged F-16 deliveries to Ukraine.

Ukrainian artillerymen fire on Russian positions in eastern Ukraine. (Archive image) © GENYA SAVILOV/afp

In total, dozens of planes are involved. The exact delivery time is not clear. With the fighter jets, Ukraine wants to increase the effectiveness of its counter-offensive against the Russian attacks and, above all, protect its airspace – together with the air defense systems – better than before. Russia, on the other hand, is threatening that the use of fighter jets will make the war even bloodier.

“Our team abroad is working on expanding the training missions as much as possible,” said Zelenskyj in his evening video message. “Our military is preparing the infrastructure as quickly as possible and sending pilots and engineers for training. We need to make sure that Ukraine is fully prepared.” Earlier, he said the F-16s should be delivered once the pilots have completed training.

Ukrainian drone strikes in Crimea

According to a report by the Ukrainska Pravda attacked military positions with drones. There are dozens dead and injured, the internet portal reported on Friday (August 25), citing informed circles at the SBU secret service. A photo of clouds of smoke was also published. Accordingly, the 126th Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is said to have been attacked in the village of Perevalnoe not far from the Crimean capital Simferopol.

Other Ukrainian media also reported about it. There was initially no information on this from the Russian side. The information was not independently verifiable.

According to the reports, the drones also hit an ammunition depot, bypassing Russian air defense systems. Military technology was also badly damaged, it said. The Russian occupiers were not prepared for the special operation of the secret service SBU and the Ukrainian armed forces.

In the past, the Russian Ministry of Defense and the authorities in Crimea had repeatedly reported the shooting down of Ukrainian drones. For weeks now, Ukraine has been increasingly targeting targets on the Black Sea Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014. The country, which has been defending itself against the Russian war of aggression with Western military aid for more than a year and a half, wants to liberate all occupied territories, including Crimea, as part of its ongoing counter-offensive. (With agency material)