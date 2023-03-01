A major train collision between two trains in northern Greece left several dead and dozens injured. According to local media, there are ‘at least sixteen people died’ at the accident.

A freight train and a passenger train collided near the town of Larissa, about 300 kilometers north of the capital Athens, around 23:00 local time. Subsequently, fire broke out in at least two wagons. Some 350 people were on the passenger train en route from Athens to Thessaloniki. Local media report that at least 85 people have been injured, 20 of whom are in serious condition. The cause is not yet known. Rescue teams are on hand.