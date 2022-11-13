Dead and injured in “Terror” explosion in Istanbul: Photo shows alleged accomplice

Home page politics

At least six people die in an explosion in Istanbul. The Turkish government assumes terrorism. All information in the news ticker.

Update from November 13, 9:45 p.m: After the attack in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul, 39 of the 81 injured were discharged from the hospital. Of the 42 people still being treated, five were in intensive care, two of whom were considered seriously injured, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter on Sunday evening. Six people were killed in the attack on Sunday’s busy Istiklal shopping street.

The background to the fact has not yet been clarified. Vice President Fuat Oktay spoke of a “terrorist attack”. According to the Turkish government, a woman is suspected of detonating a bomb on the promenade, which is also popular with tourists.

Terror in Istanbul: Photo shows suspected accomplices

Update from November 13, 9:17 p.m: Turkish media published a photo of a suspected woman believed to be linked to the attack. The recording apparently comes from a surveillance camera, said the online medium Nexta on Twitter. The photo shows a woman in a black headscarf walking on Istiklal Street with a black backpack. She is said to have deposited the backpack near a flower pot shortly before the strong explosion and then disappeared.

Update from November 13, 8:06 p.m: Around 4:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon, an explosion shook the center of Istanbul. Six people were killed and 81 others injured. Shortly thereafter, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke of a bomb attack that “smacks of terrorism” (see also update 4:32 p.m.).

“We assume that it is a terrorist attack,” Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told journalists on Sunday evening. According to initial findings, the explosion was caused by a bomb “which is said to have been detonated by a woman”. No one initially claimed responsibility for the explosion. The crime scene has since been cordoned off. The investigations are ongoing.

The investigation into the explosion in the European part of Istanbul is ongoing. © Yasin AKGUL / AFP

Update from November 13, 7:25 p.m: Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier offered his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the attack in Istanbul.

“The news of the devastating explosion in the middle of busy Istanbul shook me,” Steinmeier wrote, according to a statement from the Federal President’s Office on Sunday. “My thoughts are with the victims and their relatives, and my wishes for recovery go to all those injured.” Steinmeier emphasized: “In this moment of shock, we Germans stand by the citizens of Istanbul and the Turkish people.”

Attack in the middle of Istanbul: Explosion apparently caused by a suicide bomber

Update from November 13, 7 p.mAccording to the government, the attack in Istanbul that killed at least six people was carried out by a female suicide bomber.

“We assume that it is a terrorist attack,” said Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on Sunday evening. According to initial findings, the explosion was caused by a bomb “which is said to have been detonated by a woman”.

According to a recent report, at least six people were killed and 81 others injured, two of them seriously, in the attack on a busy shopping street in Istanbul. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke of a “vile attack” after the explosion.

Updated November 13 at 6:53 p.m: Politicians express their sympathy on social media after the explosion in Istanbul. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed her condolences after the attack in Istanbul. “Terrible pictures come from Istanbul,” the Green politician wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “My thoughts are with the people who just wanted to stroll down Istiklal shopping street on a Sunday and have now been the victims of a massive explosion.” Messages of condolence also came from other countries, including Greece, Egypt, Ukraine, Great Britain, Italy and Pakistan the victims.

Update from November 13, 6:14 p.m: A football game of the Turkish championship in Istanbul has been postponed after the explosion in the city center, the Nexta news portal reports on Twitter. Fans are asked to leave the stadium, it said.

Area of ​​explosion cordoned off in Istanbul

Update from November 13, 5:56 p.m: The site of the explosion in the middle of Istanbul was cordoned off over a wide area. Shops closed early, reports Oliver Mayer-Rüth, ARD Istanbul in the Tagesschau.

Shortly after the heavy explosion that killed six people, the Turkish media speculated about possible causes. The Kurdistan Workers’ Party PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization in the USA and Europe, or supporters of the Gülen movement are also suspected.

According to the ARD correspondent, however, there were numerous surveillance cameras in the shopping street, which would now be evaluated.

After the heavy explosion with fatalities in the middle of Istanbul, the Turkish police cordoned off the area around the shopping mile. © YASIN AKGUL/afp

Heavy explosion in the middle of Istanbul: at least six dead and 53 injured

Update from November 13, 5:16 p.m: Istanbul’s Istikal shopping street was very busy when a violent explosion occurred on Sunday afternoon. Videos on social media show people running away and people lying lifeless on the ground in front of shop windows. In between, destroyed flower boxes and countless splinters can be seen.

Six people died and 53 were injured, Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter. He had previously reported that the explosion occurred around 4:20 p.m. (local time, 2:20 p.m. CET). “Developments are shared with the public,” writes Yerlikaya under his tweets.

Like the local press agency Yeni Safak According to reports, the Istanbul Prosecutor General’s Office is to launch investigations into negative news on social media about the explosion on Istikal Street. The bandwidth for various social media platforms should also be throttled nationwide.

The cause of the explosion in the center of Istanbul is initially unclear.

Erdogan speaks of a “sneaky attack” – the number of victims is increasing

Update from November 13, 4:32 p.m.: The death toll in the explosion in Istanbul on Sunday has risen to six and the number of injured to 53, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday. He described the explosion as a “sneaky attack” and said that a bomb had exploded. It might be wrong to speak definitively of terrorism, the President said. But the metropolitan governor, Ali Yerlikaya, told him there was a “smell of terror” in the air.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Archive photo) © Vyacheslav Prokofyev/dpa

Explosion in Istanbul: Governor of Istanbul speaks of four fatalities and at least 38 injured

Update from November 13, 4:01 p.m.: Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya tweeted on Sunday afternoon that four people were killed and 38 injured in the explosion on Istiklal Street. The wounded are being treated, it said. “We wish Allah’s mercy to those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to those injured,” the governor said.

Turkey, Istanbul: Police vehicles and ambulances stand at the scene of an explosion on the popular Istiklal pedestrian street. The governor of Istanbul, Ali Yerlikaya, tweeted on Sunday that there were injuries and deaths. © Francisco Seco/dpa

News blackout imposed: Istanbul Prosecutor General’s Office launches ‘terrorist investigation’

Update from November 13, 3:42 p.m.: The Istanbul Public Prosecutor’s Office launched a “terrorist investigation” into the explosion on the well-known Istiklal shopping street in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Sunday, according to the local press agency Yeni Safak reported. In 2015 and 2016, Istanbul was the target of a bloody campaign of attacks to which the jihadist militia Islamic State claimed responsibility. One of the attacks was carried out on Istiklal Street at the time.

According to the online portal Nexta Turkish authorities have also banned television stations from reporting from the location of the explosion. The German Press Agency also confirmed that the Turkish broadcasting authority Rtük had imposed a temporary news ban on the media. Reports of the blast should be avoided to avoid fear and panic among the population, Sunday’s letter said. The broadcasters CNN Türk and TRT, for example, then interrupted their reports on the explosion on the popular shopping street.

Explosion on Istanbul’s famous shopping street Istiklal on Sunday

First report from November 13th: An explosion occurred on the well-known Istiklal shopping street in Istanbul on Sunday. “Many people” were injured, the state broadcaster TRT reported on Sunday. The governor of Istanbul, Ali Yerlikaya, announced on Twitter on Sunday that there had been fatalities as well as injuries.

TURKEY, Istanbul: Security forces stand at the scene of an explosion that occurred on the popular Istiklal pedestrian street in Istanbul on Sunday (November 13). © Francisco Seco/AP/dpa +++ dpa picture radio +++

Reasons for explosion at tourist hotspot in Istanbul initially unclear

The reason for the explosion in the metropolis in Turkey, which happened in the afternoon, was initially unclear. Rescue workers and the police are on site in large numbers, it said. The governor of Istanbul reported that the blast took place at 4:20 p.m. local time on Sunday. At that time, the shopping street, popular with locals and tourists, was busy. The online medium Nexta shared a video of police officers cordoning off the area on Sunday afternoon.

On recordings on the online networks, a powerful bang was heard, followed by flames. The images also show a large, black crater and several people lying on the ground. According to the AFP news agency, the explosion immediately caused panic among visitors to the shopping street. The area was immediately evacuated. The street is a tourist hotspot in the European part of the Turkish metropolis (AFP/dpa).