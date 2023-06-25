Someone was killed in a shooting at the trailer park in Maarheeze in Brabant on Sunday afternoon. One was also injured. The police have arrested a suspect.
Around 4.15 pm, the police received a report that shots had been fired at a caravan camp at De Vinnen in Maarheeze. Shortly afterwards, the police confirmed that there is one fatality and one injured. The injured man tried to flee towards the church, but he was stopped by the police. He was then taken to hospital by ambulance. On his escape route he left a long trail of blood on the road.
The police have arrested a suspect. A firearm was also seized.
There is a car at the trailer park, the windows of which have been shot. Bullet casings lie on the floor. A police helicopter flew overhead for a long time. Police are investigating the scene of the incident.
