Search and rescue teams in Al Dhahirah Governorate in the Sultanate of Oman are dealing with a report of a rockslide on a group of workers in Al-Arid area in the Wilayat of Ibri.

The Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority said, through its Twitter account, that the rockslides are still continuing and hampering the search for the missing, and so far, 6 dead people have been recovered and 4 others have been treated in moderate to critical cases.