Completely destroyed houses and uprooted trees – another tornado in the USA claimed human lives.

Washington – Severe storms have hit several US states. A tornado in Missouri left dead and injured. At least five people have been killed. The responsible sheriff confirmed this on Wednesday (local time) in a message. The highway police spoke on Twitter of “dead and injured”.

The massive tornado passed west of the small town of Marble Hill early Wednesday morning and caused widespread destruction, as aerial photos taken by the emergency services show. According to the information, the search for missing persons and those affected is still ongoing. At least 87 buildings were damaged in the tornado, with 12 completely destroyed, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said at a news conference.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado was traveling at a speed of 130 km/h, the news portal reports ABC.

At least 11 other tornadoes have already been reported from Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, including a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” reported Tuesday night near Canton, Illinois ABC.

The weather service had previously warned of tornadoes in the region. At least 26 people died and dozens were injured as a result of violent hurricanes in several US states over the weekend.

Media spoke of a rare “monster storm system” that stretched from the southern United States to the Great Lakes region in the north. Experts also attribute the increase in natural disasters in the USA to the consequences of climate change. Tornadoes are difficult to predict. They are relatively common in the United States, especially in the center and south of the country.

As the storm continues to move east, severe weather is forecast across a vast area — from western Texas to western New York.

A winter storm wreaked havoc in the US before Christmas. Flights were cancelled. Hundreds of thousands were without power. (dpa/ml)