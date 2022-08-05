Israeli soldiers launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Friday. It reports that Israeli army on Twitter. At least seven people have been killed and 40 injured, according to the Palestinian health ministry, the AP news agency reported. According to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group, a senior commander of the group was killed in the attacks. The Israeli authorities have not released any information about this.

The Israeli military cites “direct threats” by Palestinian Islamic Jihad as the trigger for the attacks. Earlier this week, Israel arrested a leader of this group, then braced itself for a Palestinian counterattack by sending military reinforcements to the Gaza border. The Israeli army also closed surrounding roads.

A spokesman for Hamas, the militant movement that controls the Gaza Strip, said: according to Al Jazeera that the group will “respond” to Friday’s “escalation”. “The resistance will defend our people in the Gaza Strip with everything they have.” Hamas and Israel have been in armed conflict in the Gaza Strip for more than 15 years.