A motorist drove into a crowd at a Pride parade in Wilton Manors on Saturday evening (local time). One was killed and injured as a result of a car crashing into the crowd. Police are still investigating whether intent or substance use was involved. The driver of the pickup truck has been arrested, Reuters news agency reported. Eyewitnesses tell to local media that the collision was an accident.

According to local media, the driver of the car that collided with the crowd was part of the parade. Mayor Dean Trantalis of nearby Fort Lauderdale, which is located in southern Florida, says that the car “when the parade lined up and prepared to leave” suddenly “went right through the crowd.” According to Trantalis, the car just missed that of a congressman and the vehicle then collided with a company building. The motorist was wearing a t-shirt of a singing choir for gay men, of which he is also a member, according to the chairman, Local10 reports.

The mayor immediately spoke of a “targeted attack on the LGBTQ community”, while some eyewitnesses think it was an accident. The police and FBI are investigating the cause. After the accident, both victims were taken to a nearby hospital; one of them did not survive the collision. After the incident, the further parade, which would focus on discrimination by the police, was immediately canceled.