During the distribution of humanitarian aid, Russia attacks the Ukrainian city, killing several people. But not only Orikhiv was shelled.

Orikhiv – According to official sources, at least four civilians were killed and eleven others injured in a Russian bomb attack on the city of Orikhiv in southern Ukraine, which is close to the front.

The residential area was hit by a guided aerial bomb during the distribution of humanitarian aid, the head of the military administration of the Zaporizhia region, Yuriy Malashko, said on his Telegram channel. Three women between the ages of 43 and 47 and a 47-year-old man were killed on the spot.

In total, Russian troops carried out 36 attacks on 10 towns in the region. The settlements were mostly fired at with rockets and artillery. In addition to the victims in Orikhiw, a 65-year-old man was injured in the village of Novodaniliwka. The village is in close proximity to the front. The Ukrainians are attacking Russian defenses as part of their offensive in the region.

The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine has now lasted more than 16 months. Again and again, Russian troops fired on civilian objects, cities and towns. The United Nations has so far officially registered more than 9,000 civilians killed in the conflict, but the actual number is likely to be significantly higher. dpa