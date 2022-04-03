“According to initial reports, people were killed and injured in the accident,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement on its website.

The ministry indicated that it “received information about an explosion at a facility on Tarlan Aliarbyov Street” in Baku at 03:00 on Sunday morning (Saturday 23:00 GMT).

The number of people who were present at the site at the time of the explosion was not specified, but the statement confirmed that search and rescue operations were underway.

Pictures were published on the ministry’s website showing excavations among the ruins of the building.

The ministry stated that a fire had been extinguished inside the club.