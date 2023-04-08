Home page politics

Split

View of Tel Aviv Beach (archive image). © Ilia Yefimovic/dpa

Possible attack in the Israeli metropolis Tel Aviv: On the beach promenade, a man dies with gunshot wounds, and a car is said to have rammed people.

Tel Aviv – A man was killed and four others injured in a suspected attack in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on Friday evening. According to paramedics, an approximately 30-year-old man suffered fatal gunshot wounds in the incident near the beach promenade.

Others were injured when a driver rammed his car into passers-by. According to police, the vehicle overturned. The driver was “neutralized”. Ambulance sirens could be heard in the city center. Just last month, one man was killed and two others injured in an attack by a Palestinian in downtown Tel Aviv. dpa