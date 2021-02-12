At least five people were killed and more than 30 others were injured in a huge traffic accident that occurred on a highway in Texas, in which about 100 cars and vehicles collided with each other, according to what the authorities and eyewitnesses reported.

Fort Worth, a spokesman for the fire brigades, Michael Dreyfried, said the accident occurred north of the city and was likely caused by snow that covered the road.

He added that paramedics recovered the bodies of five dead and transported 36 wounded to hospitals in the area.

The spokesman warned that the death toll is expected to rise, pointing out that rescue teams are working to remove people who were trapped in their car.

For his part, hurricane hunter Jason McLaughlin posted a video on his Twitter account in which dozens of vehicles were piled on top of each other.

McLaughlin commented on the “chaos” scene by saying that more than 100 vehicles were damaged.