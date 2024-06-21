Two people were killed and 35 others were injured as a result of the severe storms that struck the Russian capital, Moscow, yesterday.

The Moscow Health Authority explained today that the strong winds and storms that struck the city caused the death of two people and the injury of 35 others, while 18 people were transferred to hospitals, including four children, to receive the necessary treatments and medical care, noting that there were material losses to public and private property.

For his part, Peter Biryukov, Moscow Deputy Governor for Housing, Community Services and Landscaping, said that the strong storms that struck Moscow resulted in hundreds of trees being uprooted and a large number of cars damaged, explaining that work is underway to repair the damage to some public and private property.

The Moscow Hydrometeorological Center had declared a state of emergency yesterday (Thursday) due to thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds that struck the city, with wind speeds reaching 23 m/s in some areas.