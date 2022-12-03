Today, Saturday, local authorities in Xuzhou City, Jiangsu Province, east China, announced that five people died and two were injured when a fire broke out at a construction site in the city.

The fire broke out at around 0450 pm on Friday, local time, and was extinguished after about five and a half hours.

All seven people who were trapped at the scene were found and rushed to hospital. Five of them died despite emergency treatment, while the other two suffered minor injuries.

According to the New China News Agency (Xinhua), the city government of Xuzhou has set up a team to investigate the circumstances of the accident.