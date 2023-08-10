Nine people were killed and 30 others injured in a bus accident that occurred Wednesday in the Adamawa region in northern Cameroon, the region’s governor told AFP.

All the victims were passengers on a bus that left the capital, Yaounde, on Tuesday for Ngondere, 450 km to the north.

Adamawa district governor Kildadi Tagweke Bokar said the bus overturned just before 12:00 (1100 GMT) on Wednesday, about 40 kilometers from its destination, near Embi district.

He explained that the injured were treated at Ngondere Hospital in the provincial capital, considering that the “speed” and road conditions may be the cause of the accident.