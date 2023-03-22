Home page World

Rescue workers take earthquake victims to a hospital in Saidu Sharif. The city is located in Pakistan’s Swat Valley. © Naveed Ali/AP/dpa

In parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan the earth trembles, there are dead and injured. The tremors can also be felt in other countries. The extent of the damage is not yet foreseeable.

Islamabad – A severe earthquake in the Afghan-Pakistani border region left dead and many injured overnight. The exact extent was still unclear. In Pakistan, local authorities in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said at least 9 people were dead and more than 40 injured. Several houses were also damaged. Several injuries were reported from Afghanistan.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Authority, the earthquake in the capital Islamabad had a magnitude of 6.8. The US earthquake monitor located the epicenter in the northern Afghan province of Badakhshan in the town of Jurm and gave the location a magnitude of 6.5.

depth of around 180 kilometers

The German Research Center for Geosciences in Potsdam called a magnitude of 6.5 and located the earthquake at a depth of around 180 kilometers. According to the information provided, an earthquake of this strength and depth usually does not cause any immediate damage. For comparison: According to the Potsdam experts, the catastrophic tremors in the Turkish-Syrian border region more than six weeks ago occurred at a depth of ten kilometers.

The earthquake was felt as far north as Kazakhstan. Videos were shared on social networks showing local residents in the southern cities of Shymkent and Taras of the Central Asian country running excitedly into the streets.

In northern India, too, people rushed onto the streets in panic, as The Times of India wrote. The tremors lasted 30 seconds. Nothing was initially reported about damage.

Region is earthquake shaken

Heavy earthquakes repeatedly occur in the Hindu Kush region and neighboring countries, where the Arabian, Indian and Eurasian plates meet. In the summer of 2022, more than 1,000 people died in a devastating earthquake in the border region between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The earthquake brings back memories of the severe earthquakes in Turkey and northern Syria in early February. More than 50,000 people died in Turkey alone. Around two million people had to be accommodated in emergency shelters such as tents and containers. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, around 6,800 people died in the tremors across Syria. dpa