Update/with videoThe border area between Turkey and Syria was again hit by two earthquakes on Monday evening. Several people have been killed and hundreds injured in both countries. The first earthquake around 8 p.m. local time had a magnitude of 6.4. Three minutes later, a magnitude 5.8 quake followed. “It took a long time and got worse and worse,” says Esther Kef from the affected region.



20 Feb. 2023

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the epicenter of the first quake was in the Turkish province of Hatay, 14 kilometers southwest of the provincial capital Antakya and near the town of Defne. The quake occurred at a depth of about two kilometers. The second earthquake occurred near the coastal town of Samandag.

According to the Reuters news agency, Antakya, a city of about 200,000 inhabitants, has suffered new damage to buildings. Rescue services would run around and check for new victims. Local authorities in the city say they have received reports of people trapped under the rubble. The mayor of Samandag, southwest of Antakya, reports a power outage in his municipality to Reuters news agency. The municipality fears a rise in sea level ‘by fifty centimetres’. According to the mayor, a woman has died and at least four people are still under the rubble. He says he needs tents to accommodate people.

The Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu reports that two earthquakes on Monday evening have killed three people in Turkey and that at least 213 injured people have been taken to hospital.

‘Really intense’

The Dutch Esther Kef, living in Amsterdam, was near Defne at the time of the earthquakes. Yesterday she and her team landed in Istanbul and on Monday afternoon she arrived in Hayta to help save animals on behalf of her recently established Animal Heroes foundation (the website has yet to go live, ed.).

“Half an hour before the earthquake we were still on the fifth floor of a half-broken, but still stable building to save a cat. Fortunately, we had just left and were back in our camp to treat a little dog when that earthquake happened. I had never experienced that and thought, ‘It must be a little shock’, but it lasted for a long time and got worse and worse. Meanwhile we all heard people screaming and a lot of noise of debris falling and buildings collapsing. While not many buildings are still standing here. It was really intense.”



Quote

You feel the earth move under your feet and that is very scary Esther Kef, Animal Heroes

Kef and her team help Turkish animal rights organizations to save animals. “They have about four hundred addresses where pets are said to be, but they don’t have enough manpower to visit all those addresses. So that’s what we’re doing now, together with organizations from other countries.”

The Dutch was still in Ukraine for emergency aid in September, she says. “And that was intense, but this is beyond your imagination. We are all shocked by all the misery we see here. All buildings are heavily destroyed. And animals come in here every hour. I’m still shaking, my knees are shaking a lot. You feel the earth move under your feet and it’s very scary.”

Esther Kef is currently in Turkey to help save animals. © Animal Heroes



‘Seemed like the earth was tearing open’

Muna Al Omar, an Antakya resident who was in a tent camp at the time of the earthquake, told Reuters: “I thought the earth was going to tear up under my feet. Will there be another aftershock?” An AFP journalist in the provincial capital reports that the quake caused a lot of panic among the already hard-hit population and also caused large clouds of dust in the city. He saw and heard several parts of already badly damaged walls of a building crumbling and several people, apparently injured, calling for help.

Afad, the assembled rescue services in Turkey, calls on residents not to enter damaged buildings, but to stay away.

The tremor was also felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon. A resident of Syrian Afrin informs this site in a message that ‘everyone is now out on the street again’. “The quake felt just as heavy as the previous one. Buildings would also have collapsed in the city of Jandris.” AFP news agency also reports collapsed buildings in Syria.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, as many as 470 people were injured on that side of the border. Doctors Without Borders said in a statement that it had already provided medical assistance to several injured people in a number of hospitals in northern Syria.

An injured man is carried away in Antakya. © REUTERS



Heavy earthquakes

Two weeks earlier, on February 6, two strong earthquakes hit Turkey a little further north. These led to major damage and many deaths in the south of Turkey and also in the north of Syria. Hatay is one of the hardest hit provinces of the earlier earthquakes and many buildings are already in ruins.

The death toll after those first earthquakes (and the many aftershocks that followed) is now at least 46,000 in both countries combined. That number is expected to rise further, as many victims are still buried under the rubble. After the two strong earthquakes, about 6,000 aftershocks have already occurred, reports Afp news agency based on Afad.

On Sunday, Turkey suspended rescue efforts in all provinces except Hatay and Kahramanmaras. On Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Hatay province, where thousands of buildings had already collapsed from previous quakes. He promised there that construction of new homes will begin next month. In Syria, which has been ravaged by civil war, rescue and aid work is proceeding with difficulty.

Defense plane transports victims of last quake in Turkey

A Dutch defense plane helped victims of the last major earthquake in Turkey on Monday evening, the Ministry of Defense reports on Twitter. There are a total of thirty patients. The Dutch plane has been in Turkey since February 10 and transports patients from the disaster area to hospitals in the Turkish resort of Antalya and the capital Ankara. The aircraft has been converted into a flying infirmary for this purpose. The aircraft is intended to transport people from the disaster area for a total of two weeks.



In Antakya, in Turkey’s Hatay province, people fled to the streets on Monday after the earthquake. © Reuters

