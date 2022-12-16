The violent clashes made it impossible to hold Friday prayers in several mosques, evacuated hundreds of families from the city, and closed the coastal road.

According to the ambulance and emergency services, in a statement, which Sky News Arabia obtained a copy of, it has been confirmed that two militias belonging to the city of Zawiya have been killed, as well as dozens of wounded and large material losses.

Clashes erupt

The clashes taking place in the center of Sabratha came after an attempt by an armed force affiliated with the militia of the commander of the “First Support Force Al-Zawiya” Muhammad Bahron, nicknamed Al-Far, to enter the city to arrest the leaders of the armed formations by force, led by Ahmed Al-Dabbashi, known as “Al-Amo”; This led to a massive military mobilization of the militias settled inside Sabratha, and clashes began with it.

The militias used medium and heavy weapons, which caused complete destruction of some homes and cars, and large material losses.

Ejection of the people

The Red Crescent has so far evacuated hundreds of families from the sites of the clashes, and called on the combatants to provide safe passages, but it pointed out that in some locations it was unable to remove the people from them due to the intensity of the fire and the blocking of roads.

Friday prayers could not be held

In addition, the Office of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in Sabratha announced that Friday prayers could not be held in the largest mosques in the city due to the clashes.

And he wrote in a statement: “In view of what the city is going through, and in order to save lives and the safety of Muslims, we inform you that there is no Friday prayer in the following mosques: the ancient Sabratha Mosque and the Mujahideen Mosque.”

Coastal road close

Field sources confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” that the militia, while entering the city, was stationed at the eastern gate and completely closed the coastal road.

Until now, these militias have taken the eastern gate as their starting point, and travelers have been unable to enter and exit the city on the coastal road.

Doctor Shaaban al-Hajji told Sky News Arabia, a resident of the city, that the clashes are very violent, and no one can leave his house, and there are huge concentrations of armed vehicles in the city center.

He added that the number of victims will inevitably rise, especially since there are houses that were bombed due to clashes in narrow streets.

Two people were killed and dozens injured in violent clashes in the city of Sabratha, western Libya, between militias affiliated with the outgoing unity government led by Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba.

This is not the first time that Sabratha has witnessed clashes between these militias. During this year, fierce battles took place more than once, resulting in deaths and injuries.

The militias settled there, which were fighting under one banner at some point in time, are trying to gain more influence and control over these cities. To facilitate their own interests in the arms and drug trade and illegal immigration flights.