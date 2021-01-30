No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dead and dozens of wounded, when a fuel station exploded in Al-Bayda

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 30, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
13
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


From the explosion

Three civilians were killed and 30 others were wounded, today, Saturday, in an explosion that occurred at a gas filling station in Al-Bayda governorate, which is under Houthi control, in central Yemen.
Eyewitnesses said that a huge explosion occurred at the gas filling station in the Azza neighborhood, next to the headquarters of the Yemen Bank for Reconstruction and Development, in the city center, while dozens of civilians were gathered waiting for their turn to fill in gas.
Flames and smoke were seen rising from the station, according to witnesses, “which resulted in the killing of three civilians and wounding at least 30 others, in addition to the burning of a number of shops and car repair workshops near the station.”
According to eyewitnesses, dozens of victims were taken to city hospitals, which launched a distress call to help the injured.
A number of social media users shared videos showing the force of the explosion.
Until this moment, the reasons for the explosion of the station were not clear, and the de facto authorities have not issued any statement about that.

Source: Agencies

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.