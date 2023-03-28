At least seven people have been killed after a landslide in the village of Alausi, in central Ecuador. According to the latest reports from the authorities, 23 people have been injured and about 50 others are missing. Images show how aid workers in the South American country search for survivors with their hands in the mud.
#Dead #dozens #missing #landslide #Ecuador
Live: Minister of Sports goes to the Senate Education Commission
GDPR a) In order to receive the requested information, you authorize us to use your name, e-mail address and/or telephone...
Leave a Reply