Residents and police said on Sunday that at least seven people were killed and 100 others were kidnapped yesterday evening when gunmen attacked a rural community in Katsina state in northwestern Nigeria, in the latest attack on residents in the region.

Armed gangs frequently launch attacks on local communities in northwestern Nigeria, kidnapping residents, students and motorists for ransom.

Residents said that gunmen entered the village of Maidabino in the Danmusa area of ​​Katsina State on motorcycles and began shooting in different areas, forcing residents to flee.

Hassan Aliyu said by phone that the attack surprised residents, and confirmed the loss of dozens of women and children.

He added, “They killed seven people, including two children who were burned to death… They spent more than six hours destroying our property.”

Another resident, Auwalu Ismail, said the gunmen initially blocked all roads leading to Maidabino before the attack.

He added, “They burned our shops and vehicles and took our livestock. They also kidnapped my wife and more than 100 women and children.”

Abubakar Aliyu Sadiq, Katsina State Police spokesman, confirmed the attack and the killing of seven people, but did not say whether anyone was missing. He said the police were investigating the matter.

“The rest of the men who did not flee are living in fear… waiting to hear news about their kidnapped loved ones,” said Mohamed Sani, whose sister was kidnapped.