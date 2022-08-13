One person was killed at a music festival near the Spanish city of Valencia in the night from Friday to Saturday and at least forty people were injured by storms. Report that Spanish media Saturday. Three of the injured are in critical condition, according to emergency services. The dead person is said to be a 22-year-old man.

The Medusa Festival took place on Cullera Beach, south of Valencia, and experienced strong gusts of wind – up to 80 kilometers per hour, according to meteorologists. Due to the heavy weather, a large sign at the entrance of the festival and parts of various stages came down. The festival site was evacuated after the accident.

The three-day Medusa, where the Dutch DJs Afrojack and Paul Elstak are on the program on Saturday and Sunday, started Friday and expected about 320,000 visitors this year. It is unknown whether the festival will continue. Organizers are said to feel “completely devastated and stunned” by the accident.

Images of the high winds at Medusa Festival can be seen on social media: