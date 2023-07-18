The driver who shone in the saddle in the Juniores races and at the wheel with a fine career with Lancia and Alfa in national and international rally competitions died at the age of 88 in his Sanremo

Massimo Falcioni – Milan

Amilcare Ballestrieri died tonight in his Sanremo at the age of 88. Ballestrieri is one of the Italian riders to have left his mark, both in motorcycling, albeit without competing in the world championship, and on four wheels, in this case in rallies.

on motorcycles in junior races — Born in 1935, Amilcare reached the peaks of junior motorcycling in the early 1960s, winning everything there was to win riding the official MotoBI 175 and 250 4-stroke pushrods and rocker arms in the Pesaro squadron directed by Primo Zanzani. The Junior races were of great value and weighed on the sales of production bikes. Tomorrow's champions were formed in those races and in those seasons Balletsrieri competed, mostly winning, with riders who would soon become big stars, starting with Giacomo Agostini, Renzo Pasolini, Walter Villa, Angelo Bergamonti. His big break in motorcycling was "burned" by Ballestrieri due to difficulties in relations with Benelli, the great Pesaro-based manufacturer which at the end of 1966 brought him to the team after Tarquinio Provini's accident at the '66 Tourist Trophy with its 250cc 4 cylinders from Renzo Pasolini's companion. In the last race of that year, in Vallelunga, Benelli replaced Provini with the young Pasolini and Ballestrieri: Renzo won with the new 4-cylinder in the 500 and Amilcare was first in the 250.

the break with benelli — Despite this, in the following season, 1967, Pasolini was given the new Benelli with 16-valve engines and Ballestrieri the "old" 8-valve. At the Dutch GP internal tension explodes, with Ballestrieri refusing to compete with the official Benelli 250, but with only two valves per cylinder, compared to the 4 valves of Pasolini's racing car. So Amilcare, out of the blue, abandons the company and in fact motorcycling. A slap in the face for Benelli too, given that Ballestrieri with the subsidiary MotoBI had dominated the previous three seasons, winning races and Italian titles repeatedly. Even recently, Amilcare returned to those events, in any case with detachment and great balance: "If you have the best bike, it means you've earned it. This does not mean that that driver is absolutely the fastest, but he is certainly the one capable of winning the most. For example, Agostini was fussy to the point of exasperation, a master in gear ratios, and this perfectionism in the set-up allowed him to beat riders who were perhaps more talented but less intelligent technically and tactically. Then, however, Ago, he kept the throttle open!".

the transition to rallies — Once the crisis was resolved, Amilcare switched to four wheels, in the rally. The opportunity was offered to him by Cesare Fiorio, Lancia's sporting director and then, more concretely, by his fellow citizen Daniele Audetto (the future Ferrari sporting director in Lauda's time) who convinced him to enter the Elba Rally, with Audetto as navigator. The second place overall at the debut, behind the factory Lancia, was a surprise for everyone. Amilcare brought his professional mentality to rallies, in addition to the courage and risk particularly present in motorcycle racing. The accident that cost Leo Cella his life led Ballestrieri to drive the official Alfa 33. From there, an impressive string of victories, including the unforgettable Sanremo Rally '72 and the 1973 Tricolore. Amilcare was also a teammate of the legendary "Drago" Munari, considered by the Sanremo driver: "the most complete reliable, more technical". Amilcare's all-crossing and impetuous driving exalted the fans on the roadside but often took away well-deserved victories. Then the Lancia Stratos, with which together with Larrousse he won, among other things, the Targa Florio. In 1975 the move to Alfa Romeo, called by Carlo Chiti, boss of Autodelta, with whom, however, there was immediately a stormy relationship, also because the engineer had his heart and mind turned to F1, with Autodelta working to give the engines to Brabham. Other times, another world, other races. The memory remains. And the memory of a great driver and a great character like Amilcare Ballestrieri.