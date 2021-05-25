Dead Ami Hasan was a “great patron of creativity” who gave a face to Finnish marketing – “She knew everything and was ready to take advantage of it”

Ami Hasan, who died on Monday, was a visionary and colorist in the Finnish advertising business.

Finnish the face of marketing and advertising. A great patron of creativity. Insightful and fast thinker.

Among other things, this is how colleagues describe a late advertising agency manager Ami Hasania.

“Ami was a completely exceptional individual. A hugely intelligent, fast, very visionary and also a big hearted caring person. He had a completely insane sense of humor and the ability to see the essential things around him, ”describes the corresponding creative director and main owner of Nitro Group oy. Eka Ruola, formerly CEO of Hasan & Partners Group.

According to Ruola, Hasan’s influence and footprint on the marketing industry is immeasurably large both in Finland and internationally.

“He took a lot of very sharp, smart and modern thinking to the marketing industry across our borders. His prestige in the world is very high. ”

In Ruola’s opinion, Hasan has left his mark not only on the marketing sector but also on Finnish business more generally.

“He has collaborated with many major Finnish companies and many brands have received really important help and insight from him. Although he is involved in marketing and creative marketing communications, he was primarily a strong business developer for me. ”

Hasan Group Deputy Chairman of the Board and former CEO of Hasan & Partners Timo Everi says that Ami Hasan represents a key period in the history of Finnish advertising.

“During that time, Finnish advertising rose at its best to an international level and became internationally significant. It was an export activity that has previously been completely exceptional in creative expert marketing. And it’s not commonplace for everyone today. Not everyone even noticed its importance and size, ”says Everi.

He says he considers Hasan to be a “great patron of creativity”.

“Ami was always ready to support people who wanted to think in some new way and set so-called impossible goals or excessive expectations in relation to everyday realism. He had a supportive relationship with everything that people try to reach the next level within everyday life. ”

Everi describes Hasan as “a visionary and very fast thinker”. According to Ever, kindness and sociality were also typical things for Hasan.

“I can’t say if he had 5,000, 6,000 or 7,000 numbers on the phone, but he answered everyone. He knew everything, knew everything and was willing to take advantage of it as well.”

N2 Group managing director Alex Nieminen was once the CEO of Hasan & Partners for less than two years, but since leaving the company, he has had nothing to do with Hasan in recent years.

“He was a man of great lines and principles, and this was one of them,” Nieminen says.

According to him, Hasan & Partners became at some point like a Finnish university of advertising.

“Ami has always been interested in doing world-class things. And in that sense, the standards have been pretty high. We have wanted to do not only good creative work, but also good business. ”

“No one has ever risen from Finland in an advertising agency like that before. Has been able to gain world-class customers and work for the world’s top brands from a little Finland. ”

Creative director and former chairman of Grafia, an association of visual communication designers Antero Jokinen got to know Hasan in person in recent years when Hasan was chairman and president of the board of directors of the Art Directors of Europe (ADCE).

“He was young in his mind. Ami was the guy who was always interested in everything new and latest. Ami has given a face to marketing, advertising and the creative industry in Finland, ”says Jokinen.