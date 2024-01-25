The singer was known, among other things, for her single Brand New Key, which unexpectedly became number one in the charts.

Melanie– American singer and songwriter known by his stage name Melanie Safka has died at the age of 76. He died on Tuesday, January 25.

His children first told about it on social media, and then, for example The New York Times.

The cause and place of death were not immediately disclosed. He was born in New York on February 3, 1947.

Melanie started as a folk singer in New York's Greenwich Village clubs, but the first chart success in 1969 came in France, where the single Bobo's Party came first.

In the United States, the fame grew with the Woodstock festival of the same year and the 1970 hit Lay Down (Candles in the Rain)for which he was inspired by watching the rain and the sea of ​​candles at night in Woodstock.

In 1971, Melanie released a single that sounded like a children's song Brand New Key, which unexpectedly became number one in the US charts. The possible ambivalence of the song caused bans and discussion.

“I miss the key and the lock have always been Freudian symbols”, Melanie acknowledged and said that she wrote the song in fifteen minutes, aiming for the style of the 1930s.

The hits were enough for a few more years, and three of his compositions also entered the charts as versions by The New Seekers.

In years 1978–1982 Melanie took a break from recording and focused on her family. After returning to the studio, the expression had diversified even more. For example, he made arrangements of genuine children's songs and music for theater and television productions. The result was, among other things, an Emmy award and other recognitions.

Melanie died in the process Second Hand Smoke -album recording.

For example, The New York Times acknowledged the strong merits of the songwriter in its death news, but also included of the weirdest and funniest chart toppers of all time Melanie's Brand New Day inspired.

Supplier Lola Fadulu for example also appeared on the compiled list By Bryan Hyland Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini (1960), by Rick Dees and His Cast of Idiots Disco Duck (1976) and Los del Rio Macarena (1995).