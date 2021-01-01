Dead American rapper MF Doom, who fired rhymes behind a metallic mask, died at the age of 49

During his career, the mysterious artist and producer became a superstar, especially outside the mainstream.

American rapper MF Doom is dead. The wife of the deceased artist told about it Jasmine Dumile New Year’s Eve rapper Instagramaccount.

The mysterious rap artist, hidden behind a metallic mask, became a superstar during his career, especially in the non-mainstream rap world, the news channel says. CBS News.

Also a producer, MF Doom, real name Daniel Dumile, was 49 years old at the time of his death. In the update, he is said to have died as early as October 31, but according to CBS, the matter has not been made public before then.

According to the news channel, Dumile was born in London but grew up in the United States on Long Island in New York State.

American newspaper The New York Times according to the cause of the artist’s death or why the information about the death was not shared until two months after Dumile’s death, no further details have been given. Nor has MF Doom’s record company Rhymesayers, who shared Jasmine Dumile’s message, done so.

The wife of the late rapper also mentions Dumile’s son in his text Malachin, who, according to The New York Times, died in 2017 when he was 14 years old.

The According to the New York Times, Daniel Dumile released six solo albums between 1999 and 2009. In addition, between 2004 and 2018, the artist made five long plays in collaboration with other artists, such as Madlibin and Danger Mousen, with.

Performing under several names during his career, Dumile tried his wings in the early 1990s at the hip-hop trio KMD, which also featured his younger brother, the New York Times reports.

Dumilen brother Dingilizwe however, died in a car accident at the time of the recording of the second album of the trio. This tragedy was soon followed by another when the record company refused to release another record of the trio.

Dumile retreated to the background and only returned in 1997, when he adopted the name Metal Face Doom.

The According to the New York Times, Dumile began hiding his face in public about a 1999 album Operation: Doomsday at the time of publication. Initially, the face mask worn by the artist was more simplistic, but later he was seen in public mainly as a branded metal mask.

According to the magazine, the metal mask and, for its part, the artist’s artist name were tributes to Doctor Doom, the bad guy in the Marvel comics.

According to The New York Times, Dumile earned the respect of other rappers and producers in particular, although he never became a mainstream superstar. His deaths were reacted to by the iconic hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, among others Q-Tip as well as the hiphop duo Run the Jewels familiar El-P.

Q-Tip described the news On Twitter to crush. El-P, for his part, recalled On Instagram his first encounter with Dumile and said MF Doom was a source of inspiration.

News of Dumile’s death was also noticed in Finland, and among other things Paleface quotes rapper death on social media.