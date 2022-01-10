Dead American millionaire Robert Durst convicted of murdering his friend has died, confesses to several murders in a documentary series

Durst’s case is known from HBO’s The Jinx series, among others.

Friends American millionaire sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in the fall Robert Durst, 78, is dead, he says The New York Times.

Durst died in Stockton Prison, California. NOW says Durst’s heart stopped and he couldn’t be revived.

Durst’s trial was exceptional because Durst confessed to several murders in HBO’s popular documentary series The Jinx.

According to justice, he murdered Susan Bermanin In Los Angeles in December 2000. Prosecutor said Berman had helped Durst cover up the disappearance and death of the millionaire’s wife. The jury considered Durst to have killed a friend because he had feared this would reveal his information.

“What the hell did I do?” Durst muttered to himself in the restroom during a HBO documentary filming break without realizing that the microphone used in the interview was still stuck in his clothes and recording the muttering.

Durst is a millionaire heir whose father made his money in the real estate industry.