Dead | American football legend and actor Jim Brown has died

Jim Brown, who died at the age of 87, is a legend in US sports and also became known as an actor.

American football hall of famer, actor and civil rights activist Jim Brown has died at the age of 87, says news agency AP.

According to a spokesman for the Brown family, Jim Brown died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles.

“To the world she was an activist, an actor and a football star,” Jim Brown’s wife Monique Brown wrote on Instagram.

“To our family, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”

Brown was one of the great players of American football and one of the sport’s first superstars. Brown was voted the best player in the NFL in 1965.

Brown led the Cleveland Browns to a championship in 1964, and the following year he retired from sports.

As an actor, he appeared in more than 30 films. He starred in, among other things, the hit films Likainen dusina and Me kūnā tūsana.

Brown used his position to improve the lives of others. In 1967, he organized a meeting in Cleveland for the best black athletes in the country. The group supported the boxer Muhammad Ali the fight against the Vietnam War.

Later, he worked against gang violence in Los Angeles and founded an organization that tried to help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.