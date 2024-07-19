Dead | American comedian legend Bob Newhart has died at the age of 94

Dead|Newhart died at his home in California after an illness.

American stand up legend and one of the most famous television stars of his era Bob Newhart is dead. According to Newhart’s representative, the comedian died at his home in Los Angeles after a brief illness. Newhart was 94 years old when he died.

Born in Illinois, Newhart was an accountant before breaking into comedy. He was known for his dry and expressionless expression.

Newhart won Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Album for his 1960 live recording The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart. The award-winning release was also the first comedy album to top the US Billboard album chart. The record is currently archived in the US Library of Congress.

In the 1970s, Newhart starred in the long-running The Bob Newhart Show. Between 1982 and 1990, he starred in the comedy series Newhart.

The final episode of Newhart, which ran for a total of eight seasons, has been considered one of the most memorable in television history. The series finale was linked to Newhart’s previous series through a dream.

Behind the idea of ​​the final episode was The Hollywood Reporter – according to the comedian’s wife Ginnie Newhart, who passed away last year at the age of 82. The couple was married for 60 years.

Bob Newhart also guest starred in numerous other television series. In this millennium, he appeared, among other things, in the popular Big Bang Theory series (Rillit huuruu in Finnish) and its spin-off series Young Sheldon (Young Sheldon).

Newhart has been seen on the big screen, among other things Will Ferrell’s starred in the 2003 Christmas movie Elf.