Dead American comedian Bob Saget, known from the Full House and At a Glance series, is dead

Saget was on a stand-up tour around the United States when he died.

American comedian Bob Saget has died, say news agency AFP and a U.S. news channel, among others Fox News. According to media reports, Saget was 65 years old at the time of his death.

Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. The local sheriff’s office told reporters on Sunday On Twitter. Authorities found no signs of crime or drug use.

On Saturday, Saget had performed in Jacksonville, Florida, and said on Twitter that the audience appreciated the two-hour show. Saget wrote that he was happy to be hooked again.

Saget was known, among other things, for his role in the Full House comedy series, which was shown in the 1980s and 1990s. In the series, Saget played the widowed father of three girls, Danny Tanner. The series was presented in a total of eight seasons.

Saget was also familiar from the comedy series How I Met Your Mother, which was performed in Finland under the title At first glance. He acted as a narrator for the series.

Not only was Saget a comedian and actor, he also became known as the presenter of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Comedian Jon Stewart described On Twitter the late actor was the funniest and most comfortable.

“Bob Saget was a loved and pushed comedian. He will be missed,” the television channel Comedy Central wrote. With a Twitter account after the death news.

With a full house colleague John Stamos again said he was broken and in complete shock as a result of the news.

“I will never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” Stamos wrote On Twitter.

The late star had a wife and three children.