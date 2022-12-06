Dead | American actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71

The Emmy-winning actor died of cancer, his children say.

American actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71. About the actor’s death told his children, who said Alley died of cancer.

According to the announcement published on the actor’s Twitter account, the disease had only recently been discovered.

“Our mother’s passionate attitude towards life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her creative spirit, leaves us inspired to live our lives to the fullest as she did,” write the children.

Alley claimed his place in the limelight with his role in the sitcom Cheersfor which she won the 1991 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

He received his second Emmy Award for his role in the 1994 television movie David’s Mother.

He also acted, among other things John Travolta alongside in the 1989 romantic comedy Look Who’s Talkingwhich was presented in Finland under the name Hello who’s talkingas well as in the film’s two sequels.