Dead American actor George Segal is dead – the most famous role was in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf

George Segal was best known for his television comedy series and his Oscar-nominated role in the film Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

American actress George Segal has died at the age of 87. The wife of the veteran actress was told about by his wife Sonia Segal. The news on the entertainment news site, among others TMZ and an entertainment magazine Variety.

Segal died, according to his wife, of complications from bypass surgery at local time on Tuesday morning.

Segal appeared during his career in numerous films and TV series. He also received an Oscar nomination for his side in the 1960s Elizabeth Taylorin and Richard Burtonin starring Who is afraid of Virginia Woolf? in a classic film.

From the 1973 film Champagne and side jumps Segal, meanwhile, took home the Golden Globe Award.

In his final years, Segal starred Goldbergitcomedy series, which has also been shown in Finland. The face familiar to many on the television screen was also seen in Finland, among other things Just shoot! in the TV series.