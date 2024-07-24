Dead | Already in the spring, Tapio Suominen canceled the summer sports reports – these were his last days

Dead|Tapio Suominen still worked at a close pace in the spring. After the beginning of June, he was no longer able to work due to health concerns.

Narrator legend Tapio Suominen the last few years were busy, even though he was on disability pension.

In addition to sports reports, Suominen is actually looking for new tasks: hosting quizzes in Tampere, hosting trade fairs and writing detective stories.

In addition to all this, Suominen struggled with mental health problems.

Suominen died on Wednesday at the age of 60.

Suominen explained the football Veikkausliiga, Korisliiga and volleyball women’s Championship League matches on the Ruutu service. His last commentary was heard on May 11 in the Korisliiga bronze match.

Suominen had also been offered a few Veikkausliiga matches for the summer to explain, but he informed Nelonen Media that he was prevented.

Four Median sports manager Tuomas Saarela says that Suominen always performed his duties professionally and precisely.

“We had good and professional cooperation over the years. OIi pleasure to work with a legend. My condolences to the family,” says Saarela, shocked by the news of his death.

An even more recent appearance on Suominen was in early June, when he hosted “Urheilu sedän’s sport quiz” in Turku. Along with the show, Suominen told stories from the “backrooms of sports.”

In addition, Suominen wrote detective stories for a long time. Author of Suominen Suominen’s biography Lasse Lindqvist says that it should be currently being read at the publishing house.

“Here’s a chance that it would be coming.”

In addition, Lindqvist and Suominen had a joint book on performance skills in the works. According to Lindqvist, it is already so far that the book will also be completed.

“I can’t say about the schedule. There is a certain part of it that was Tapsa’s responsibility, and now that part will also come to me. It is an interesting project.”

June after the beginning, Suominen was no longer able to work. Lindqvist says that all projects were on hold due to Suominen’s health concerns.

In June, Suominen and Lindqvist were supposed to do one more interview for the presentation skills book, but Suominen stated that he could not do it.

“He was able to pull off that sports visa [kesäkuussa]but after that no more.”

Lindqvist states that he is so shocked that he does not want to comment further.

“He was one of my best friends. Now he is gone.”

Finnish said that he wanted to talk openly about his mental health problems in order to remove the stigma around the topic.

The story said that Suominen wanted to increase understanding of the growing need for treatment of mental health problems.

“They are already a national disease. It is downright criminal that there are not enough resources for mental health work in a society like Finland. The earlier the diagnosis is made, the more likely the treatment will also be effective, Suominen told Hämeenlinna city news in March,” Suominen stated Hämeenlinna Town News in an interview last March.

