Dead Alexi Laiho’s death rose to news in the international media, being hailed as one of the greatest guitarists

Children of Bodom guitarist Alexi Laihon the death has been widely reported in the international media. In addition to traditional media, Laiho has been featured in dozens and dozens of smaller music publications.

In Central Europe, the data was prominently quoted in Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands, among others. In Britain, it was reported, among other things The Independent, The Guardian, Daily Mirror, Daily Mail and The Sun..

Grief news has also been reported in the Spanish-speaking world and in Asia.

About the US media told about it, among other things CNN on its website.

CNN says the band has sold more than 250,000 albums in Finland alone and recalls that readers of Guitar World have voted Laiho the best metal guitarist in the world.

CNN also talks about other awards Laiho has received. The story also mentions the event of 100 guitarists in Helsinki. In 2015, Laiho selected one hundred guitarists for his new composition of 100 Guitars From Hel, which was performed at Senate Square during the Festive Weeks. HS said at the time of Laiho’s completion of the contract.

In a major American online publication in the field of music In Pitchfork The news of his death was Finnish news as the main news on Monday afternoon.

Daily Mirrorin article according to Laiho was one of the greatest and fastest guitarists of all time. Many other media outlets also cite his rankings in guitarist polls.

Stories published in the media of different countries also tell the story of Laiho as a songwriter. The stories also recount events related to the departure of Laiho’s band and extract memoirs from musician colleagues from Twitter. The list success achieved by Children of Bodom in the United States is often mentioned.

In general, a bulletin about members of Laiho Children of Bodom and Laiho’s close circle was quoted in the stories, in which the death was told.

“We are overwhelmed by the sudden departure of our beloved friend and member of our band. Words cannot describe the shock and sadness we feel, ”the press release said.

Laiho died last week at his home in Helsinki. The 41-year-old musician had suffered from long-term health problems in recent years.