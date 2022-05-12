Dead Aleksandr “Lexo” Toradze, a pianist who is also loved by Finns, is dead – he has already sent a recovery message from the hospital

Aleksandr “Lexo” Toradze, a 10-time guest of Finland, had time to send a recovery message from the hospital after heart problems at the concert.

Heart betrayed anyway. He was one of the favorite pianists of Finns during his dozen solo visits Alexander “Lexo” Toradze died in Indianapolis on Wednesday, May 11, just weeks before his 70th birthday.

He was born in Tbilisi, Georgia on May 30, 1952.

April in the end, his heart ailments were reported during a concert by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. Despite the symptoms, he called Igor Stravinsky piano concerto and Dmitry Shostakovich second piano concerto and received the last applause of his long career. He was taken directly to the hospital from the stage.

From his sickbed, he sent a warm video message regretting that the concerts of the following days would be missed.

The recovery had begun promisingly, so the shock of the news of death is great.

The grief news was confirmed to HS by a representative of the concert agency that represented him Ettore F. Volontieri.

Alexander Toradze was perhaps the most stunning interpreter of Prokofiev’s second piano concerto. Photo from the Helsinki Culture House from 1996.

Toradze studied first in Georgia and then at the Moscow Conservatory. He aroused international interest as early as 1977 when he finished second in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in the United States. His greatest international career began in 1983 when he jumped west in the middle of a Moscow orchestra tour in Madrid.

The first concert after the cut was in Los Angeles Esa-Pekka Salonen under. “Esa-Pekka, the situation looks pretty good,” Toradze smiled at the pool with a cigar in his mouth as he got used to the western world.

A great career began, which often brought him to Salonen, Jukka-Pekka Saraste and Valery Gergiev as well as a soloist with other top conductors.

Lexo amazed critics here too. “He’s on the piano Mika Halvaria barbaric animal whose extremes play the condition and content of life, ”the professor Veijo Murtomäki estimates In Helsingin Sanomat in 1995.

“He’s a great artist with an exceptionally wide dynamic range,” was Toradze’s good friend. Seppo Heikinheimon opinion

It is true that the Toradze of the 1990s had not only the most intoxicating fortissos, but also a delicate touch of quiet tones.

And when Lexo got out – often waving his arms a couple of times as a warm-up, for example, before Sergei Prokofiev the wild cadence of the first part of the second piano concerto – the friction seemed to disappear completely!

He sounded omnipotent and experienced with tremendous intensity the suicide of his friend mourning the feelings of young Prokofiev.

All this made the total recording of Prokofiev’s piano concerts with the Gergiev and Mariinsky Theater orchestras recorded for Philips at the Mikkeli Music Festival an even favorite of international critics.

Aleksandr Toradze rehearsed with the Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen in 2001.

Large the intensity was to interrupt a great career: once he felt the grief of a father who lost his father so badly that his finger was damaged during the concert. He went on to finish and only talked about it later.

At this point, my own software began to shrink, but with a huge amount of practice, the damaged part of the hand obeyed. This is how he got Russian composers as well Maurice Ravelin concerts in good performance until his death.

Toradze was a big man who was capable of big changes of direction. The plush hedonist of the 1990s new lifestyle with a fiery chili diet. The background was a humiliating experience when fitness wasn’t enough for the football game his little boys had asked for.

The following summer, he had already gotten rid of a large overweight and cooled down in a football match between the Mariinsky Theater Orchestra and the organizers of the Mikkeli Music Festival.

He offered his chilean to everyone, even this journalist for a dessert in a lunch interview. That’s what it does. The dessert was not eaten.

Valeri Gergiev and Aleksandr Toradze on the football field in the traditional match of the Mikkeli Music Festival in 1999.

Second the change took place in the aesthetics of the piano artist. In recent years, the roaring fortissos were increasingly missed, and the impression was that the tortured soul was seeking inner peace, preferably in silence and the fading of the ego.

“I’m not important, you are,” he said at the Helsinki City Orchestra’s rehearsals Sergei Rachmaninoff the third piano concerto in 2013. The perspective was exceptional: he wanted to accompany the orchestra more than the other way around.

The same thing continued in 2014 in Mikkeli as a soloist at the Ravel Piano Concerto. Whenever possible, he played quite quietly, matte colorless.

Eventually, Toradze seemed to stop himself for a while and lifted a piece of throat in the extra that was Ravel’s Miroirsin part Oiseaux tristes that is, sad birds.

“I want to be like that pond,” he said later in the yard at Mikkeli Concert Hall in Mikkeli. “Absolutely calm, nothing vibrates.”

Aleksandr Toradze and the little daughter of a family friend at the St. Petersburg White Nights Festival in 2002.

Personally Toradze was a warm person who charmed most people from babies to dangers. Often, he seemed to make everyone feel that this is the most interesting person in the world for Toradze at the moment.

The friendships lasted a lifetime and one of them was directed at Valeri Gergiev, the boss of the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg.

Although Toradze was a Georgian and an Ossetian backed by Gergiev in Russia, they were able for a joint interview About the war in Georgia in the summer of 2009.

“I have Ossetian relatives and vice versa. The depth of the tragedy can be compared to Finland in the spring of 1918. The brothers fought against each other,” Toradze said.

Valery Gergiev and Alexander Toradze in Mikkeli in the summer of 2009.

Toradze gave concerts with the Putinists but was not himself. “I jumped and Valeri didn’t. Yes, it has a certain effect on viewpoints, ”he speculated.

In 2014, after the occupation of Crimea, I asked to what extent his friend Gergiev seemed to have fallen under Putin’s control.

“No one outside of Russia – myself included – can fully understand and assess their position,” he said answered.

Aleksandr Toradze and Denis Matsujev will perform Prokofiev’s third piano concerto in 2016 at the Mikkeli Music Festival.

Awkward Toradze experienced the situation as early as October 7, 2002, when President, still a reformer and friend of the West, celebrated his 50th anniversary at the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg.

The program was about a Ukrainian freedom fighter Tchaikovsky Mazeppa-opera.

After the show, the cups were raised, and Toradze did not feel at home as a former KGB spy next to Putin.

However, as an eternal diplomat, he proposed a cup to two leaders, Putin and Gergiev, and wished them a long and successful reign.

“No,” Putin rejected. “Maestro is eternal. I will serve and disappear. ”

Destiny not always fair.

20 years later, Putin has not disappeared anywhere and his reign produces human suffering and war crimes on a daily basis.

At the same time, the world has lost a great artist, Lexo Toradze.